In Wednesday’s session, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) marked $16.31 per share, down from $17.31 in the previous session. While Domo Inc. has underperformed by -5.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOMO fell by -81.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.92 to $14.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.27% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, Lake Street started tracking Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) recommending Buy. UBS also Upgraded DOMO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 15, 2021. Morgan Stanley June 22, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for DOMO, as published in its report on June 22, 2020. Needham’s report from June 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $38 for DOMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Domo Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 96.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DOMO has an average volume of 537.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.14%, with a loss of -10.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.25, showing growth from the present price of $16.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Domo Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOMO has increased by 31.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,290,877 shares of the stock, with a value of $59.2 million, following the purchase of 790,217 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DOMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 143,107 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,928,309.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP added a 14,192 position in DOMO. Federated Global Investment Manag sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -33.45%, now holding 1.12 million shares worth $20.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its DOMO holdings by 30.29% and now holds 1.09 million DOMO shares valued at $19.67 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. DOMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.