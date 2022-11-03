LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) marked $16.64 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $17.66. While LSB Industries Inc. has underperformed by -5.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LXU rose by 91.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.45 to $8.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.64% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stifel on September 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LXU. Piper Sandler also rated LXU shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 13, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on August 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. Singular Research resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for LXU, as published in its report on May 13, 2014. Singular Research’s report from November 12, 2013 suggests a price prediction of $50 for LXU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Securities also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 102.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of LSB Industries Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 990.25K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LXU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a gain of 3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.59, showing growth from the present price of $16.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LXU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LSB Industries Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LXU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LXU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Security Benefit Life Insurance C’s position in LXU has decreased by -67.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,650,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $251.51 million, following the sale of -36,706,127 additional shares during the last quarter. Tontine Associates LLC made another decreased to its shares in LXU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -295,112 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,922,220.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,212,729 position in LXU. Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC purchased an additional 48735.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.97%, now holding 1.69 million shares worth $24.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its LXU holdings by 19.79% and now holds 1.64 million LXU shares valued at $23.36 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. LXU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.00% at present.