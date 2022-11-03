In Wednesday’s session, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) marked $135.56 per share, down from $146.37 in the previous session. While CyberArk Software Ltd. has underperformed by -7.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYBR fell by -25.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $201.68 to $100.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.16% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on September 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CYBR. Cowen also rated CYBR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $195 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2022. MKM Partners Initiated an Buy rating on September 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $190. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CYBR, as published in its report on September 08, 2022. Stephens’s report from May 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $170 for CYBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CYBR has an average volume of 415.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a loss of -10.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $180.38, showing growth from the present price of $135.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CyberArk Software Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in CYBR has decreased by -17.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,827,412 shares of the stock, with a value of $423.94 million, following the sale of -602,044 additional shares during the last quarter. Franklin Templeton Institutional made another decreased to its shares in CYBR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -145,504 additional shares for a total stake of worth $203.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,356,880.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -13,455 position in CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 55154.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.88%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $177.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its CYBR holdings by 0.57% and now holds 1.12 million CYBR shares valued at $167.63 million with the added 6335.0 shares during the period. CYBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.30% at present.