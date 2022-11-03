In Wednesday’s session, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) marked $52.00 per share, down from $60.08 in the previous session. While Ameresco Inc. has underperformed by -13.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRC fell by -44.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $101.86 to $40.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.11% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) to Buy. ROTH Capital also Downgraded AMRC shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 11, 2022. BofA Securities March 24, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 24, 2022, and set its price target from $85 to $81. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMRC, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $61 for AMRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 110.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ameresco Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMRC has an average volume of 353.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.65%, with a loss of -14.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.08, showing growth from the present price of $52.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ameresco Inc. Shares?

Engineering & Construction giant Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ameresco Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 133.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co’s position in AMRC has increased by 31.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,109,772 shares of the stock, with a value of $206.74 million, following the purchase of 742,726 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMRC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 15,690 additional shares for a total stake of worth $181.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,731,528.

During the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB added a 192,301 position in AMRC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 50814.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.77%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $125.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Weatherbie Capital LLC decreased its AMRC holdings by -5.50% and now holds 1.34 million AMRC shares valued at $88.95 million with the lessened 77812.0 shares during the period. AMRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.40% at present.