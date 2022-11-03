Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) closed Wednesday at $113.94 per share, down from $116.71 a day earlier. While Ascendis Pharma A/S has underperformed by -2.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASND fell by -30.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.11 to $61.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.41% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Goldman started tracking Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) recommending Buy. Wedbush also rated ASND shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $163 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 28, 2022. BofA Securities March 15, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 15, 2022, and set its price target from $148 to $161. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ASND, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from February 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $170 for ASND shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 520.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ascendis Pharma A/S’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ASND is recording an average volume of 474.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a gain of 12.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $150.75, showing growth from the present price of $113.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ascendis Pharma A/S Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Artisan Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in ASND during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -739,852 additional shares for a total stake of worth $771.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,473,086.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 295,224 position in ASND. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 60265.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.21%, now holding 4.93 million shares worth $508.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baker Bros. Advisors LP increased its ASND holdings by 6.85% and now holds 4.85 million ASND shares valued at $501.09 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period.