The share price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) fell to $34.61 per share on Wednesday from $35.52. While Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -2.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARWR fell by -54.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $84.83 to $26.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.61% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on May 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ARWR. Goldman also rated ARWR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 19, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 06, 2021, but set its price target from $97 to $94. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ARWR, as published in its report on June 04, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $95 for ARWR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARWR is recording an average volume of 770.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a gain of 5.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.92, showing growth from the present price of $34.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ARWR has increased by 1.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,123,514 shares of the stock, with a value of $367.63 million, following the purchase of 141,129 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARWR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 354,825 additional shares for a total stake of worth $323.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,800,487.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 900,791 position in ARWR. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 41803.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.52%, now holding 2.8 million shares worth $92.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its ARWR holdings by 96.25% and now holds 2.74 million ARWR shares valued at $90.64 million with the added 1.35 million shares during the period. ARWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.70% at present.