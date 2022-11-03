Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) marked $6.66 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $6.61. While Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APEN fell by -30.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.39 to $3.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.58% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2021, Cowen started tracking Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stifel on December 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APEN. Stephens also rated APEN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2021. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on May 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $12. Piper Sandler April 28, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for APEN, as published in its report on April 28, 2020. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Under Perform’.

Analysis of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -87.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 113.72K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for APEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.97%, with a gain of 6.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.60, showing growth from the present price of $6.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apollo Endosurgery Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in APEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,889 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,723,010.

During the first quarter, Soleus Capital Management LP added a 375,848 position in APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 27.64%, now holding 2.16 million shares worth $11.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its APEN holdings by 17.43% and now holds 1.8 million APEN shares valued at $9.9 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. APEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.30% at present.