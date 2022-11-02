VEON Ltd. (VEON)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 14.00% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.40. Its current price is -81.27% under its 52-week high of $2.13 and 66.25% more than its 52-week low of $0.24. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.22% below the high and +35.91% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, VEON’s SMA-200 is $0.5897.

Additionally, it is important to take into account VEON stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.13 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 1.78. VEON’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.03, resulting in an 0.41 price to cash per share for the period.

How does VEON Ltd. (VEON) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Earnings History

If we examine VEON Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, beating the consensus of $0.11. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -18.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.11. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -18.20%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in VEON Ltd. (VEON). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 56.40% of shares. A total of 106 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 19.21% of its stock and 44.06% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Exor Capital LLP holding total of 120.79 million shares that make 6.91% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 47.22 million.

The securities firm Shah Capital Management holds 82.1 million shares of VEON, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.69%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 32.09 million.

An overview of VEON Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests VEON Ltd. (VEON) traded 278,101 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3349 and price change of +0.06. With the moving average of $0.3732 and a price change of -0.06, about 493,126 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, VEON’s 100-day average volume is 898,186 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4180 and a price change of -0.10.