As of Tuesday, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s (NASDAQ:HNST) stock closed at $3.43, up from $3.31 the previous day. While The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock has overperformed by 3.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HNST fell by -62.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.41 to $2.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.02% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on March 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for HNST. Jefferies also Downgraded HNST shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2022. Guggenheim August 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HNST, as published in its report on August 16, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for HNST shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HNST is recording 1.33M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.43%, with a gain of 3.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.42, showing growth from the present price of $3.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HNST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HNST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HNST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HNST has decreased by -1.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,948,842 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.82 million, following the sale of -71,681 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HNST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -30.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,315,564 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,031,909.

During the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad added a 771,046 position in HNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 1.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 386.13%, now holding 1.76 million shares worth $6.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its HNST holdings by 288.35% and now holds 1.71 million HNST shares valued at $5.99 million with the added 1.27 million shares during the period. HNST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.90% at present.