Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) marked $2.16 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.91. While Rubicon Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 13.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On September 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on September 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RBT. Canaccord Genuity also rated RBT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2022.

Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 571.64K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RBT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 27.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.57%, with a gain of 29.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rubicon Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 22,912,903 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.8 million, following the purchase of 22,912,903 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,987,522 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,987,522.

At the end of the first quarter, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its RBT holdings by 31.70% and now holds 1.85 million RBT shares valued at $3.94 million with the added 0.45 million shares during the period.