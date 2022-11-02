In Tuesday’s session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) marked $2.17 per share, up from $2.13 in the previous session. While Bakkt Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKKT fell by -94.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.80 to $1.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.82% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on July 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BKKT. Jefferies also rated BKKT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 11, 2021.

Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BKKT has an average volume of 1.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a loss of -8.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.92, showing growth from the present price of $2.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bakkt Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKKT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKKT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BKKT has increased by 127.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,878,919 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.12 million, following the purchase of 2,731,538 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BKKT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 500.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,731,234 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,277,028.

During the first quarter, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC added a 159,640 position in BKKT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.89 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 305.90%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $2.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BKKT holdings by 842.27% and now holds 1.06 million BKKT shares valued at $2.41 million with the added 0.95 million shares during the period. BKKT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.30% at present.