The share price of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) fell to $38.00 per share on Tuesday from $39.06. While CVR Energy Inc. has underperformed by -2.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVI rose by 107.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.21 to $13.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.66% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) to Peer Perform. A report published by Scotiabank on January 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CVI. Wolfe Research also Upgraded CVI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. Credit Suisse December 07, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CVI, as published in its report on December 07, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CVI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CVR Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CVI is recording an average volume of 827.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.49%, with a loss of -5.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.33, showing decline from the present price of $38.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CVR Energy Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CVI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 227,070 additional shares for a total stake of worth $90.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,119,472.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -143,019 position in CVI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.10%, now holding 1.86 million shares worth $54.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CVI holdings by 12.21% and now holds 1.43 million CVI shares valued at $41.37 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. CVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.84% at present.