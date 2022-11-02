In the current trading session, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) stock is trading at the price of $6.34, a gain of 41.81% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -16.76% less than its 52-week high of $7.61 and 160.32% better than its 52-week low of $2.43. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.65% below the high and +117.67% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RYAM’s SMA-200 is $4.64.

It is also essential to consider RYAM stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.18 for the last year.RYAM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.38, resulting in an 1.85 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): Earnings History

If we examine Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, slashing the consensus of $0.1. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.35, resulting in a 350.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.1. That was a difference of $0.35 and a surprise of 350.00%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.26% of shares. A total of 194 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 79.28% of its stock and 82.81% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 10.05 million shares that make 15.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 63.04 million.

The securities firm Condire Management, LP holds 6.21 million shares of RYAM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.71%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 38.97 million.

An overview of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) traded 232,981 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.71 and price change of +2.81. With the moving average of $4.00 and a price change of +1.36, about 266,668 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RYAM’s 100-day average volume is 448,156 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.77 and a price change of +2.46.