The share price of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) rose to $0.35 per share on Tuesday from $0.34. While MEI Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 4.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEIP fell by -87.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.55 to $0.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.10% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) to Equal Weight. A report published by Stifel on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MEIP. Jefferies also Downgraded MEIP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. Alliance Global Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MEIP, as published in its report on September 22, 2020. SunTrust’s report from May 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for MEIP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of MEI Pharma Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -95.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MEIP is recording an average volume of 773.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.36%, with a gain of 4.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.56, showing growth from the present price of $0.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MEI Pharma Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MEIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MEIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MEIP has increased by 21.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,309,703 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.83 million, following the purchase of 1,301,187 additional shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP made another increased to its shares in MEIP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 33.64%.

MEIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.00% at present.