A share of Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) closed at $1.35 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.24 day before. While Surface Oncology Inc. has overperformed by 8.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SURF fell by -82.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.97 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.18% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 04, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SURF. Wedbush also rated SURF shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 28, 2020. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SURF, as published in its report on May 14, 2018. Evercore ISI’s report from May 14, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $26 for SURF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Surface Oncology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SURF is registering an average volume of 496.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.40%, with a gain of 37.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.10, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SURF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surface Oncology Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SURF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SURF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in SURF has increased by 8.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,035,691 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.28 million, following the purchase of 478,309 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,653,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 286,520 position in SURF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased an additional 13577.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.01%, now holding 1.35 million shares worth $1.41 million. SURF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.70% at present.