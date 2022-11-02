NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) marked $6.82 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $7.00. While NextDecade Corporation has underperformed by -2.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXT rose by 77.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.95 to $2.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.47% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, Stifel Upgraded NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on April 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for NEXT. Credit Suisse also Downgraded NEXT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 01, 2022. Evercore ISI June 08, 2021d the rating to Outperform on June 08, 2021, and set its price target from $3 to $9. Morgan Stanley June 07, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for NEXT, as published in its report on June 07, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $2 for NEXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

In order to gain a clear picture of NextDecade Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -293.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 614.41K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NEXT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.72%, with a gain of 7.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.70, showing growth from the present price of $6.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextDecade Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. York Capital Management Global Ad’s position in NEXT has increased by 5.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 57,319,619 shares of the stock, with a value of $345.06 million, following the purchase of 2,982,140 additional shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management LP made another increased to its shares in NEXT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 307,224 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,169,231.

During the first quarter, Bardin Hill Investment Partners L added a 82,978 position in NEXT. Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP sold an additional -0.41 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.25%, now holding 2.92 million shares worth $17.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NEXT holdings by 27.39% and now holds 2.44 million NEXT shares valued at $14.7 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. NEXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.20% at present.