A share of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) closed at $2.68 per share on Tuesday, up from $2.62 day before. While Niu Technologies has overperformed by 2.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIU fell by -90.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.81 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.88% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) recommending Hold. A report published by UBS on August 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for NIU. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 15, 2021, but set its price target from $36 to $46. Citigroup November 06, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NIU, as published in its report on November 06, 2020. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Niu Technologies’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NIU is registering an average volume of 532.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a loss of -4.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.37, showing growth from the present price of $2.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niu Technologies Shares?

A giant in the Auto Manufacturers market, Niu Technologies (NIU) is based in the China. When comparing Niu Technologies shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -84.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,479,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.47 million, following the purchase of 5,479,874 additional shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas, made another increased to its shares in NIU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 940,441 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,442,590.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -47,209 position in NIU. ARK Investment Management LLC sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.73%, now holding 2.3 million shares worth $9.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NIU holdings by 7.10% and now holds 1.34 million NIU shares valued at $5.48 million with the added 88641.0 shares during the period. NIU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.30% at present.