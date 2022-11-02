JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) closed Tuesday at $10.30 per share, down from $10.61 a day earlier. While JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has underperformed by -2.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JELD fell by -62.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.30 to $8.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.20% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for JELD. Stifel also Downgraded JELD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2022. Barclays July 14, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on July 14, 2022, and set its price target from $25 to $17. Wells Fargo June 28, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for JELD, as published in its report on June 28, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from June 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for JELD shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JELD is recording an average volume of 1.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.53%, with a gain of 7.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JELD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Shares?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Building Products & Equipment market. When comparing JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JELD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JELD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Turtle Creek Asset Management, In’s position in JELD has increased by 3.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,613,020 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.11 million, following the purchase of 433,813 additional shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, made another increased to its shares in JELD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,088,376 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,407,994.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC added a 956,559 position in JELD. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.62 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.51%, now holding 7.62 million shares worth $66.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its JELD holdings by -2.17% and now holds 5.61 million JELD shares valued at $49.07 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period.