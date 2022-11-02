Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) closed Tuesday at $83.84 per share, down from $84.10 a day earlier. While Wix.com Ltd. has underperformed by -0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WIX fell by -56.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $207.00 to $53.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.59% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) to Outperform. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded WIX shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 20, 2022. Piper Sandler April 25, 2022d the rating to Underweight on April 25, 2022, and set its price target from $105 to $78. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WIX, as published in its report on April 20, 2022. Atlantic Equities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Wix.com Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -694.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WIX is recording an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.99%, with a loss of -2.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.14, showing growth from the present price of $83.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wix.com Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in WIX has increased by 0.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,133,640 shares of the stock, with a value of $636.29 million, following the purchase of 41,723 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,171,652 additional shares for a total stake of worth $404.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,171,652.

During the first quarter, Jackson Square Partners LLC subtracted a -475,671 position in WIX. Principal Global Investors LLC sold an additional 23269.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.77%, now holding 3.01 million shares worth $235.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WIX holdings by 2.26% and now holds 2.71 million WIX shares valued at $211.82 million with the added 59954.0 shares during the period. WIX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.80% at present.