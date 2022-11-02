ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) marked $1.17 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.09. While ATI Physical Therapy Inc. has overperformed by 7.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATIP fell by -59.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.57 to $0.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.89% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ATIP. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded ATIP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2022. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ATIP, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -47.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -144.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 695.19K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATIP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.75%, with a gain of 15.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.51, showing growth from the present price of $1.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ATI Physical Therapy Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATIP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATIP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s position in ATIP has increased by 51.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,486,380 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.49 million, following the purchase of 4,246,738 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 9,807,085 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,807,085.

During the first quarter, Venor Capital Management LP added a 1,920,449 position in ATIP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 511.01%, now holding 3.53 million shares worth $3.53 million. ATIP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.40% at present.