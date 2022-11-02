In Tuesday’s session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) marked $1.18 per share, down from $1.19 in the previous session. While Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOLO fell by -69.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.10 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.90% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2020, Stifel started tracking Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on July 09, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SOLO. The Benchmark Company also rated SOLO shares as ‘Speculative Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 20, 2019.

Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 400.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 34.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SOLO has an average volume of 806.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.52%, with a gain of 4.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.47, showing growth from the present price of $1.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in SOLO has decreased by -47.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,933,341 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.8 million, following the sale of -3,606,773 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SOLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,274.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,069,368 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,116,375.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -322,396 position in SOLO. Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. sold an additional 76140.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.17%, now holding 0.86 million shares worth $1.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its SOLO holdings by -0.74% and now holds 0.58 million SOLO shares valued at $0.71 million with the lessened 4338.0 shares during the period. SOLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.00% at present.