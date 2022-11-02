In Tuesday’s session, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) marked $20.90 per share, up from $20.85 in the previous session. While Rent-A-Center Inc. has overperformed by 0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCII fell by -61.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.81 to $16.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.98% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Stephens Downgraded Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Raymond James on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for RCII. BofA Securities also rated RCII shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 25, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets February 01, 2021d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for RCII, as published in its report on February 01, 2021. Loop Capital’s report from December 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $50 for RCII shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

With RCII’s current dividend of $1.36 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RCII has an average volume of 773.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.63%, with a gain of 5.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.62, showing growth from the present price of $20.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rent-A-Center Inc. Shares?

Rental & Leasing Services giant Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Rent-A-Center Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RCII has decreased by -13.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,760,569 shares of the stock, with a value of $135.89 million, following the sale of -1,205,060 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in RCII during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,786,950 additional shares for a total stake of worth $132.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,549,826.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RCII holdings by -7.85% and now holds 2.15 million RCII shares valued at $37.65 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. RCII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.50% at present.