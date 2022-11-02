In Tuesday’s session, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) marked $17.92 per share, down from $18.42 in the previous session. While Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -2.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TARS fell by -36.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.95 to $10.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.26% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Barclays started tracking Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 21, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TARS. Oppenheimer also rated TARS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 23, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on November 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $39. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TARS, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. Jefferies’s report from November 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for TARS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -72.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TARS has an average volume of 84.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.86%, with a gain of 8.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.29, showing growth from the present price of $17.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TARS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TARS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TARS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tang Capital Management LLC’s position in TARS has increased by 594.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,084,370 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.68 million, following the purchase of 1,784,370 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,013,601.

During the first quarter, Cormorant Asset Management LP added a 499,018 position in TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LL purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 124.64%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $25.37 million. TARS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.30% at present.