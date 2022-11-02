A share of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) closed at $2.82 per share on Tuesday, up from $2.72 day before. While AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 3.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGFS rose by 37.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.86 to $1.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) recommending Market Perform. A report published by R. F. Lafferty on December 12, 2018, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGFS. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on February 12, 2016, and assigned a price target of $7.

Analysis of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AGFS is registering an average volume of 667.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.02%, with a gain of 79.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.88, showing growth from the present price of $2.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 7,825,820 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.74 million, following the purchase of 7,825,820 additional shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC made another increased to its shares in AGFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 97,100 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,170,800.

During the first quarter, First Manhattan Co. added a 171,500 position in AGFS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 730.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.07%, now holding 1.03 million shares worth $1.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AGFS holdings by -3.70% and now holds 0.9 million AGFS shares valued at $1.35 million with the lessened 34548.0 shares during the period. AGFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.