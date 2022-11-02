Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) closed Tuesday at $12.27 per share, up from $11.40 a day earlier. While Zynex Inc. has overperformed by 7.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZYXI rose by 8.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.09 to $4.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.43% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities Reiterated Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on July 16, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ZYXI. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded ZYXI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2021. B. Riley Securities February 26, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZYXI, as published in its report on February 26, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from January 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ZYXI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Zynex Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ZYXI is recording an average volume of 175.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.64%, with a gain of 35.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZYXI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zynex Inc. Shares?

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Devices market. When comparing Zynex Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZYXI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZYXI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ZYXI has increased by 0.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,249,108 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.47 million, following the purchase of 12,167 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZYXI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 117,560 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,478,139.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -23,580 position in ZYXI. JPMorgan Securities LLC purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,091.98%, now holding 0.45 million shares worth $4.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ZYXI holdings by 2.64% and now holds 0.42 million ZYXI shares valued at $3.8 million with the added 10776.0 shares during the period. ZYXI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.20% at present.