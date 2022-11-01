As of Monday, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:ZETA) stock closed at $8.34, up from $8.28 the previous day. While Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZETA rose by 0.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.46 to $4.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.17% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) to Outperform. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ZETA. Credit Suisse also rated ZETA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 16, 2021. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on October 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $12. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZETA, as published in its report on July 06, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from July 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for ZETA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -322.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZETA is recording 1.58M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.11%, with a gain of 9.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.06, showing growth from the present price of $8.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZETA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZETA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GPI Capital LP’s position in ZETA has increased by 0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,272,182 shares of the stock, with a value of $107.56 million, following the purchase of 35,128 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZETA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 644,513 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,860,288.

At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its ZETA holdings by 0.02% and now holds 2.88 million ZETA shares valued at $19.05 million with the added 500.0 shares during the period. ZETA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.90% at present.