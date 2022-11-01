Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) marked $37.70 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $40.70. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -18.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.18 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.50% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stifel on August 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VERV. BMO Capital Markets also rated VERV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on February 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $42. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for VERV, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. William Blair’s report from July 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $92 for VERV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

In order to gain a clear picture of Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 967.94K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VERV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.96%, with a gain of 12.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.12, showing growth from the present price of $37.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verve Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VERV has increased by 3.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,261,428 shares of the stock, with a value of $146.38 million, following the purchase of 155,649 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in VERV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 66.85%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VERV holdings by 13.05% and now holds 2.2 million VERV shares valued at $75.42 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. VERV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.70% at present.