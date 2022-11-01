In Monday’s session, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) marked $1.11 per share, up from $1.08 in the previous session. While Volta Inc. has overperformed by 2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VLTA fell by -86.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.98 to $0.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.52% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Needham Reiterated Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VLTA. Barclays also rated VLTA shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 05, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald June 13, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 13, 2022, and set its price target from $6 to $4. Goldman April 20, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for VLTA, as published in its report on April 20, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from March 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for VLTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Volta Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -106.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VLTA has an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.42%, with a gain of 14.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.12, showing growth from the present price of $1.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VLTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Volta Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VLTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VLTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VLTA has increased by 301.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,367,096 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.91 million, following the purchase of 5,531,292 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VLTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 751,580 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,540,569.

At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its VLTA holdings by 6.94% and now holds 3.92 million VLTA shares valued at $4.75 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. VLTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.80% at present.