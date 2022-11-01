The share price of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) fell to $13.61 per share on Monday from $13.83. While Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDYN fell by -52.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.81 to $9.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2022, Needham Reiterated Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on November 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GDYN. JP Morgan also rated GDYN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 30, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on May 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GDYN, as published in its report on October 15, 2020. Canaccord Genuity’s report from September 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GDYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GDYN is recording an average volume of 530.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a gain of 0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDYN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDYN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in GDYN has decreased by -3.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,951,693 shares of the stock, with a value of $92.75 million, following the sale of -177,181 additional shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in GDYN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 26.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 802,968 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,804,475.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 83,434 position in GDYN. Toronado Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.10%, now holding 2.35 million shares worth $44.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GDYN holdings by 0.33% and now holds 2.32 million GDYN shares valued at $43.45 million with the added 7527.0 shares during the period. GDYN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.50% at present.