A share of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) closed at $2.26 per share on Monday, up from $2.23 day before. While Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADN fell by -76.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.04 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.05% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, Goldman Downgraded Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on March 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADN.

Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADN is registering an average volume of 928.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.96%, with a gain of 13.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.85, showing growth from the present price of $2.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in ADN has increased by 31.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,464,216 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.72 million, following the purchase of 1,319,445 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ADN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 143,964 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,449,099.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 784,797 position in ADN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.9 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -55.67%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $2.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its ADN holdings by 120.55% and now holds 0.58 million ADN shares valued at $1.78 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. ADN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.30% at present.