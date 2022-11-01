Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) marked $6.66 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $6.72. While Weber Inc. has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WEBR fell by -60.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.02 to $4.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.27% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) to Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for WEBR. UBS also Downgraded WEBR shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2022. BofA Securities July 25, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for WEBR, as published in its report on July 25, 2022. Goldman’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for WEBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Weber Inc. (WEBR)

WEBR currently pays a dividend of $0.16 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Weber Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 658.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.38M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WEBR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.96%, with a gain of 32.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.54, showing decline from the present price of $6.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weber Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WEBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WEBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in WEBR has increased by 117.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,513,569 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.51 million, following the purchase of 1,359,495 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,500,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 153,073 position in WEBR. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.47%, now holding 1.35 million shares worth $8.9 million. WEBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.30% at present.