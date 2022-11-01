In Monday’s session, CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) marked $0.99 per share, up from $0.97 in the previous session. While CEA Industries Inc. has overperformed by 2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CEAD fell by -86.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.50 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.99% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

CEA Industries Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CEAD has an average volume of 343.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.77%, with a gain of 1.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze CEA Industries Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CEAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CEAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bard Associates, Inc.’s position in CEAD has increased by 11.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 292,550 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.31 million, following the purchase of 31,050 additional shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CEAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -11,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 183,000.

During the first quarter, Sabby Management LLC subtracted a -18,081 position in CEAD. Virtu Financial BD LLC purchased an additional 27961.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 75.72%, now holding 64890.0 shares worth $68135.0. CEAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.90% at present.