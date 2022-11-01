Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) marked $56.76 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $58.84. While Silvergate Capital Corporation has underperformed by -3.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SI fell by -63.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $239.26 to $50.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.57% in the last 200 days.

On October 26, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for SI. BTIG Research also rated SI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 04, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on June 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $120. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for SI, as published in its report on June 09, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $200 for SI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 133.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Silvergate Capital Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 777.65K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.04%, with a gain of 3.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.09, showing growth from the present price of $56.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silvergate Capital Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Silvergate Capital Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 40.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SI has increased by 2.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,837,944 shares of the stock, with a value of $213.84 million, following the purchase of 67,616 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 290,741 additional shares for a total stake of worth $142.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,884,730.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 147,186 position in SI. Marshall Wace LLP sold an additional 18512.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.41%, now holding 1.29 million shares worth $97.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its SI holdings by 135.82% and now holds 1.18 million SI shares valued at $89.22 million with the added 0.68 million shares during the period. SI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.80% at present.