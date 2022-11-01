A share of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) closed at $13.21 per share on Monday, up from $13.14 day before. While eXp World Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXPI fell by -74.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.50 to $10.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.74% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2021, Berenberg started tracking eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on February 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for EXPI.

Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

It’s important to note that EXPI shareholders are currently getting $0.18 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EXPI is registering an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.11%, with a gain of 13.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.67, showing growth from the present price of $13.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze eXp World Holdings Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Real Estate Services market, eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is based in the USA. When comparing eXp World Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -74.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXPI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXPI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EXPI has decreased by -1.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,480,502 shares of the stock, with a value of $106.28 million, following the sale of -123,650 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EXPI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 314,580 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,980,003.

During the first quarter, Cat Rock Capital Management LP added a 186,000 position in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 16838.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.68%, now holding 2.51 million shares worth $28.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its EXPI holdings by -2.14% and now holds 2.17 million EXPI shares valued at $24.33 million with the lessened 47402.0 shares during the period. EXPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.50% at present.