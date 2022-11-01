Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) closed Monday at $18.10 per share, up from $17.49 a day earlier. While Array Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARRY fell by -15.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.67 to $5.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.86% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ARRY. Barclays also rated ARRY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 05, 2022. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ARRY, as published in its report on May 23, 2022. ROTH Capital’s report from May 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ARRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 116.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Array Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -425.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARRY is recording an average volume of 4.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.33%, with a gain of 19.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.85, showing growth from the present price of $18.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Array Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ARRY has increased by 3.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,711,898 shares of the stock, with a value of $210.76 million, following the purchase of 397,618 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ARRY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,485,404 additional shares for a total stake of worth $184.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,099,250.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -2,815,547 position in ARRY. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.96%, now holding 7.21 million shares worth $119.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L increased its ARRY holdings by 32.55% and now holds 6.18 million ARRY shares valued at $102.43 million with the added 1.52 million shares during the period.