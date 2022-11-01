In Monday’s session, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) marked $4.52 per share, up from $4.36 in the previous session. While WW International Inc. has overperformed by 3.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WW fell by -73.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.97 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.27% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) to Underweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on January 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for WW. Jefferies also Downgraded WW shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2021. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for WW, as published in its report on December 15, 2020. Citigroup’s report from September 25, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $32 for WW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

WW International Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WW has an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.34%, with a gain of 9.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.86, showing growth from the present price of $4.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WW International Inc. Shares?

Personal Services giant WW International Inc. (WW) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing WW International Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -152.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 245,786 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,140,426.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 384,111 position in WW. Senvest Management LLC purchased an additional 0.53 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.16%, now holding 5.27 million shares worth $20.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC increased its WW holdings by 279.00% and now holds 3.46 million WW shares valued at $13.61 million with the added 2.55 million shares during the period. WW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.40% at present.