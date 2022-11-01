A share of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) closed at $1.57 per share on Monday, up from $1.32 day before. While China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has overperformed by 18.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLEU fell by -30.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.02 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.77% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 25.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLEU is registering an average volume of 941.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.93%, with a gain of 49.52% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLEU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLEU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CLEU has decreased by -18.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 310,195 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.25 million, following the sale of -71,095 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in CLEU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 801.52%.

CLEU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.70% at present.