Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) marked $4.21 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $4.24. While Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has underperformed by -0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVTS fell by -65.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.19 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.77% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on February 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NVTS. BofA Securities also rated NVTS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NVTS, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for NVTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.31M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NVTS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.73%, with a gain of 0.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.62, showing growth from the present price of $4.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in NVTS has decreased by -33.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,886,890 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.0 million, following the sale of -1,454,237 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in NVTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 782,747 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,817,635.

During the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. subtracted a -21,715 position in NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. sold an additional 54959.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.82%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $6.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NVTS holdings by 21.48% and now holds 1.24 million NVTS shares valued at $6.0 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. NVTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.50% at present.