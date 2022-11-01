A share of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) closed at $0.44 per share on Monday, up from $0.42 day before. While IM Cannabis Corp. has overperformed by 3.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMCC fell by -83.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.83 to $0.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.99% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) recommending Buy. A report published by Desjardins on July 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMCC.

Analysis of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

IM Cannabis Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IMCC is registering an average volume of 401.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.23%, with a gain of 10.08% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze IM Cannabis Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

