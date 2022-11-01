In Monday’s session, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) marked $7.55 per share, down from $7.72 in the previous session. While LifeStance Health Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFST fell by -36.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.83 to $4.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.91% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2022, UBS Downgraded LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on November 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LFST. Cowen also rated LFST shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2021. Morgan Stanley August 16, 2021d the rating to Equal-Weight on August 16, 2021, and set its price target from $36 to $16. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LFST, as published in its report on July 06, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $36 for LFST shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LFST has an average volume of 688.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.30%, with a gain of 6.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.80, showing growth from the present price of $7.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeStance Health Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LFST has decreased by -15.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,456,896 shares of the stock, with a value of $208.24 million, following the sale of -5,685,423 additional shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in LFST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,521,527 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,816,137.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its LFST holdings by 4.38% and now holds 3.7 million LFST shares valued at $24.49 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. LFST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.10% at present.