Currently, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) stock is trading at $0.13, marking a fall of -23.66% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.18% below its 52-week high of $15.70 and -19.94% above its 52-week low of $0.16. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -33.71% below the high and +15.52% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TANH’s SMA-200 is $0.7775.

As well, it is important to consider TANH stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.05.TANH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.01, resulting in an 0.07 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.09% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 19.94% of its stock and 21.24% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC holding total of 1.5 million shares that make 5.12% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.2 million.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.19 million shares of TANH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.07%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.16 million.

An overview of Tantech Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) traded 610,978 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1744 and price change of -0.07. With the moving average of $0.2110 and a price change of -0.13, about 585,427 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TANH’s 100-day average volume is 2,583,224 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2487 and a price change of -0.15.