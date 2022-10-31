The share price of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) fell to $0.52 per share on Friday from $0.54. While Mullen Automotive Inc. has underperformed by -3.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MULN fell by -93.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.90 to $0.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.22% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MULN is recording an average volume of 116.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.06%, with a gain of 37.57% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mullen Automotive Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MULN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MULN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Esousa Holdings LLC’s position in MULN has increased by 3,668.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.9 million, following the purchase of 17,522,334 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MULN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,066.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 11,526,291 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,606,663.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,298,367 position in MULN. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP purchased an additional 2.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 244.78%, now holding 2.87 million shares worth $0.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its MULN holdings by 3,489.55% and now holds 2.66 million MULN shares valued at $0.87 million with the added 2.59 million shares during the period. MULN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.70% at present.