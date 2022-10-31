In Friday’s session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) marked $2.46 per share, down from $2.66 in the previous session. While Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has underperformed by -7.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KC fell by -90.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.66 to $1.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.41% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) to Neutral. JP Morgan also Downgraded KC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2022. Goldman January 03, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KC, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. Nomura’s report from September 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for KC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KC has an average volume of 2.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.20%, with a loss of -1.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.81, showing growth from the present price of $2.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in KC has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,072,308 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.03 million, following the purchase of 51,400 additional shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in KC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,504,850 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,201,126.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 1,737,779 position in KC. Massachusetts Financial Services sold an additional -0.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.34%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $6.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alpha Square Group S LLC decreased its KC holdings by -50.92% and now holds 3.21 million KC shares valued at $6.39 million with the lessened -3.33 million shares during the period. KC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.90% at present.