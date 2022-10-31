Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) marked $3.30 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.30. While Quanergy Systems Inc. has overperformed by 153.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNGY fell by -98.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $201.20 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -91.06% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Quanergy Systems Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 457.92K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QNGY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 32.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 60.85%, with a gain of 115.69% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quanergy Systems Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

