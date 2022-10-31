A share of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) closed at $23.02 per share on Friday, up from $22.29 day before. While Novavax Inc. has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVAX fell by -83.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $236.50 to $16.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.32% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) to Underweight. A report published by BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for NVAX. B. Riley Securities also reiterated NVAX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $265 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $198. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NVAX, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from May 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $161 for NVAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Novavax Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NVAX is registering an average volume of 5.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.10%, with a gain of 19.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $81.33, showing growth from the present price of $23.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novavax Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NVAX has increased by 5.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,241,530 shares of the stock, with a value of $131.8 million, following the purchase of 372,646 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NVAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 29,013 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,655,662.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 471,322 position in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.55%, now holding 1.24 million shares worth $22.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. increased its NVAX holdings by 200.12% and now holds 1.22 million NVAX shares valued at $22.19 million with the added 0.81 million shares during the period. NVAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.60% at present.