As of Friday, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:DUO) stock closed at $1.94, up from $1.42 the previous day. While Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has overperformed by 36.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUO fell by -88.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.50 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.76% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -175.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DUO is recording 412.65K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 27.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 69.29%, with a gain of 184.04% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fangdd Network Group Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DUO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DUO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in DUO has increased by 89.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,366 shares of the stock, with a value of $23993.0, following the purchase of 12,471 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in DUO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -42.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -501 additional shares for a total stake of worth $606.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 666.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC added a 9 position in DUO. Citadel Securities LLC sold an additional 2498.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Squarepoint OPS LLC decreased its DUO holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 DUO shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 688.0 shares during the period. DUO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.70% at present.