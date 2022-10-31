The share price of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) fell to $1.70 per share on Friday from $1.80. While Party City Holdco Inc. has underperformed by -5.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRTY fell by -75.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.21 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.36% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) to Market Perform. A report published by Stephens on March 13, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group also Downgraded PRTY shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2019. Goldman July 24, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PRTY, as published in its report on July 24, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 01, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PRTY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Party City Holdco Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 97.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PRTY is recording an average volume of 6.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.37%, with a gain of 4.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRTY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Party City Holdco Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is based in the USA. When comparing Party City Holdco Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 451.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRTY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRTY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. CAS Investment Partners LLC’s position in PRTY has increased by 8.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,557,248 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.9 million, following the purchase of 1,505,625 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PRTY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 44,474 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,604,120.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -789,868 position in PRTY. Castleknight Management LP purchased an additional 3.99 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 465.80%, now holding 4.84 million shares worth $7.65 million. PRTY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.40% at present.