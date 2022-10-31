Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) closed Friday at $1.35 per share, down from $1.60 a day earlier. While Genius Group Limited has underperformed by -15.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Genius Group Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GNS is recording an average volume of 226.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.32%, with a loss of -4.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.20, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Group Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 17,993 shares of the stock, with a value of $39765.0, following the purchase of 17,993 additional shares during the last quarter.

GNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.