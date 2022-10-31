The share price of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) rose to $3.15 per share on Friday from $2.99. While Canopy Growth Corporation has overperformed by 5.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGC fell by -75.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.96 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.89% in the last 200 days.

On October 26, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) to Hold. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for CGC. Piper Sandler December 20, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CGC, as published in its report on December 20, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from December 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CGC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CGC is recording an average volume of 13.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.14%, with a gain of 31.80% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Canopy Growth Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

