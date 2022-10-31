As of Friday, Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:STRY) stock closed at $0.29, up from $0.28 the previous day. While Starry Group Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STRY fell by -97.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.90 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -95.12% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, Cowen started tracking Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) recommending Outperform. A report published by MoffettNathanson on June 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for STRY. Oppenheimer also rated STRY shares as ‘Perform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2022.

Analysis of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 52.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 83.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and STRY is recording 573.49K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 24.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 44.07%, with a loss of -65.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.65, showing growth from the present price of $0.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Starry Group Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in STRY has decreased by -1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,181,685 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.05 million, following the sale of -239,117 additional shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in STRY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -743,482 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,608,843.

